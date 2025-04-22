Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

KDP stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,137,010. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.