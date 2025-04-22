Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

MCBS stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MetroCity Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

