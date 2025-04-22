Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %
MCBS stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.
MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MetroCity Bankshares
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.