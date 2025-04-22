Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target to $55.00

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.
Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemung Financial
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.