Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,547,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,635,000 after purchasing an additional 193,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,535,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,851,000 after purchasing an additional 378,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.85.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

