Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $682.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $653.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $728.32.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

