Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,863,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 323,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 861,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 138,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $731.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.