Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 2,082 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,069,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average is $243.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.12 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

