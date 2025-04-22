Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,184 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 86,240.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average is $132.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

