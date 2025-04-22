Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.6% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $6,158,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

