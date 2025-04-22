Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,884 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,767,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YANG opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $233.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $236.36.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

