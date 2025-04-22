Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

