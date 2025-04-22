Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

IIPR stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.43%.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.