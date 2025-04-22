Jump Financial LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

In related news, insider Gary T. Fazio purchased 12,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Further Reading

