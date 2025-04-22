Jump Financial LLC Has $949,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 516,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

