Jump Financial LLC Has $865,000 Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 854,346 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

REPL opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

