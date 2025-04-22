JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,200.00 to $970.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,032.90.

Shares of NOW traded up $11.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $767.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,808. The company has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $848.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.57. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

