JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

ODD traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 40,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

