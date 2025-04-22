Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Jowell Global Trading Down 6.8 %

Jowell Global stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

