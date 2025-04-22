JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,008,264 shares in the company, valued at $66,472,229.04. This represents a 0.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, April 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,411 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $133,639.66.

On Monday, April 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 146,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

