JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,008,264 shares in the company, valued at $66,472,229.04. This represents a 0.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,411 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $133,639.66.
- On Monday, April 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00.
- On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.
- On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 146,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
