JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 26,411 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,411 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $133,639.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,109,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,331,631.08. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. 3,900,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,518. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $443.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

