J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $127.78. 175,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,088. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

