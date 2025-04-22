iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is FSA Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FSA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

