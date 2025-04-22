iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,880.60 ($25.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,892 ($25.32). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,886.20 ($25.24), with a volume of 8,097 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,880.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,684.93.

