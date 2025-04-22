iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

