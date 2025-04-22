iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at $476,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.