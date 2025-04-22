iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 740,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,883,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 291,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $516.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.