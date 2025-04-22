iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

