Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1401 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $363.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

