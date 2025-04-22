Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0865 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCY stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.