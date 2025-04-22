Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0865 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCY stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

