Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0865 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCY stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $21.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
