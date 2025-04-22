Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1329 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 17.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJW opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

