Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BSMU stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

