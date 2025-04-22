Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

