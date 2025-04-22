Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

