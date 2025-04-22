Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMS opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- NVIDIA: New Headwinds vs. Major Upside Opportunity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Breaking Down Taiwan Semiconductor’s Earnings and Future Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Occidental Petroleum: Unpacking Its Onshore Oil & Gas Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.