Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

