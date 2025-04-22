Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,649 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 915,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 97,985 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

