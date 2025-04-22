Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
