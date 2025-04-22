Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.