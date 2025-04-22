Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.