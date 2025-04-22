Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.0 %

ISRG stock opened at $468.32 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.31 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.81 and a 200-day moving average of $532.61.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

