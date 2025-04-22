Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Interlink Electronics Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ LINK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.08. 3,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interlink Electronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.