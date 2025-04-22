Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

