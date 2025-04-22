Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 28,580,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,483,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.13. Intel has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 59.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 752.1% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.