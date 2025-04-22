Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 10.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. 945,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 403,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

In related news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Corporate insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

