Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$201.00 to C$289.00. The stock traded as high as C$299.09 and last traded at C$298.28, with a volume of 49788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$293.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$291.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$285.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$271.63.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

