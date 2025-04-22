InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of InspireMD by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.