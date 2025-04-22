Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSM. UBS Group increased their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,487.70. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at $29,580,879.96. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,797 shares of company stock worth $37,621,239. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

