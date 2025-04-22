Insider Selling: CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Sells 3,372 Shares of Stock

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $50,681.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,477.37. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CeriBell Stock Performance

CBLL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. 320,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,173. CeriBell has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBLL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CeriBell by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,631,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,677,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth $3,882,000.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

