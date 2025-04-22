Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). In a filing disclosed on April 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illumina stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Illumina Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 314,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.68.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

