IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 417,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,696,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after buying an additional 1,196,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. UBS Group lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,486 shares of company stock worth $10,561,895. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

