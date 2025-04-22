IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.