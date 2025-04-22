IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $9,648,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $541.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.80 and its 200-day moving average is $568.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.