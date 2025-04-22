IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,449,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after acquiring an additional 163,980 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -341.07 and a beta of 0.90.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 115,952 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679,695.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,425,005.40. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,687,318 shares of company stock valued at $270,815,643. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

