IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,050 shares trading hands.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

